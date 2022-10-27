Samsung keeps the deals rolling this week with a great discount on one of its most popular 4K smart TVs known as The Frame. You're likely already familiar with the set, but for those that aren't, The Frame is a QLED 4K television line known for its beautiful matte display and customizable bezels. It's thin enough to hang on your wall, and it comes with digital artwork you can display. It's typically on the more expensive side, but thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can pick up the 55-inch model for $1,000 instead of its normal $1,500.

The Frame comes with a standard black bezel, but additional colors like Modern White and Beveled Brick Red can be purchased to customize its look to fit your home's aesthetic. It also includes a Slim Fit Wall Mount — so you can hang The Frame flush against your wall — and access to Samsung's Art Store. Here you get access to over 2,000 new and classic pieces of art from both established and emerging artists.

For those wondering, yes, The Frame is more than just a pretty face; it's an excellent television. It has an edge-lit QLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for everything from watching sports to playing video games. It supports most of the major HDR standards, and it includes 4 HDMI 2.1 (the good kind) ports, 2 USB ports, 1 optical audio output, and of course Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. The software is built on Samsung's Tizen OS, and it works with Google Assistant, SmartThings, and Alexa smart home platforms.

Samsung has all sizes of The Frame on sale, but we think at a $500 discount, the 55" model is the way to go. If you really need a larger set, the 75" model is also 33% off, but that still only gets it down to $2,000. Keep in mind that yes, you'll see some crazy deals on TVs over the next several weeks, but few of them will have the build quality and track record of this one.