If you're not the type to fret over getting everything brand new, buying refurbished tech is a great way to save some cash. Hot on the heels of this year's Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has announced it'll start selling refurbished Galaxy S21 phones this month — and if you order soon, you can get a free hundred bucks to spend on Samsung.com, to boot.

The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are all joining Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program today. Discounts range from $124 to $200 off MSRP:

Galaxy S21 – $675

Galaxy S21 – $850

Galaxy S21 Ultra – $1,000

The phones are technically available for pre-order starting today — general availability on Samsung.com starts next week, on April 22. If you order between now and then, Samsung will also include $100 in credit to spend on Samsung.com — for stuff like wireless chargers, cases, and earbuds. You'll be able to find certified refurbished S21 phones at online retailers and carriers starting April 28.

Samsung's refurbs go through a rigorous restoration process that includes a new battery, new IMEI, new packaging, and all first-party Samsung replacement parts. Samsung says the phones arrive in "like-new condition." Considering the S21 series was great to begin with and still has years of software support remaining — including security updates until 2026 — this is a heck of a deal. Head over to Samsung's Certified Re-Newed page to learn more.

See at Samsung Certified Re-Newed:

Buy Galaxy S21 series

Reddit's new comment search tool makes it even better at replacing Google

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author