With every significant flagship smartphone launch, Samsung drops a new build of One UI with added features and enhancements. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series release was no different, as it acted as a launch vehicle for One UI 5.1, packing several valuable additions and improvements. What's impressive is that the company rolled out One UI 5.1 for its 2022 flagship devices — the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — even before the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings made their way to retail stores. Since the initial release, Samsung has expanded One UI 5.1's rollout to include its flagship devices from previous years.

The One UI 5.1 update first popped up for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe. In a couple of days since then, Samsung has dramatically expanded the rollout's scope to include the Z Flip 3, Fold 3, S21 series, and S20, including their Fan Edition variants (via SamMobile, 2). The update is now also available for the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series, including on T-Mobile's network in the US. Besides the latest One UI build, the firmware for all the devices contains the February 2023 security patch.

If you own an unlocked variant of a Samsung flagship phone released in the last three years, chances are the One UI 5.1 update is already available for it. You can grab the firmware from Settings > Software update > Download and install. For carrier-locked units, the rollout should commence in the coming weeks.

It is impressive to see Samsung simultaneously release One UI 5.1 for its flagship and premium devices launched in the last three years. With this rollout, the Korean giant has again raised the bar for software updates in the Android ecosystem, which other smartphone makers will find hard to beat.

You can read about all the new One UI 5.1 features here, though note that some features, like object recognition in the Gallery app, are exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series.