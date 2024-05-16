Summary Samsung releases a commercial titled "UnCrush" as a response to Apple's controversial iPad ad, emphasizing support for creativity over technology domination.

Samsung promotes creative expression with a wordless commercial featuring a woman using a tablet alongside musical instruments in clear contrast to Apple's ad.

Controversy surrounding Apple's latest iPad overshadows product features — is it worth the high price tag as a substitute for a laptop or desktop?

When Apple debuted the latest iteration of its iPad, it wasn’t the product that ended up making the biggest splash. To the dismay of the Big Tech giant, its commercial for the tablet was largely met with backlash. In the minute-long clip, a series of creative tools including musical instruments and camera lenses are ultimately crushed by the new iPad. Many interpreted this as a swing against human-bred creativity and a push for technology domination. Now, Samsung is taking advantage of the opportunity to call out Apple for its misstep.

Related How to identify the iPhone or iPad model you own Know your iPhone or iPad model and pick accessories accordingly

Samsung has debuted a new commercial – as posted across social media – showing one of its own tablets and promoting the slogan, “UnCrush.” In the clip, which is less than a minute in length, a woman queues up sheet music on a Samsung tablet. Using a nearby distressed guitar, she begins playing music while using the tablet for reference. No words are spoken throughout the commercial, but it’s an obvious dig at Apple’s ad, which quite literally crushed such musical instruments.

Samsung voices support for creativity

An update posted by Samsung on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the clip, the company wrote, “We would never crush creativity.” More or less, this echoes the sentiment that was expressed by those who were immediately repulsed by Apple’s iPad ad — human creativity can never be replaced by technology, regardless of how advanced it may become. That being said, some people on social media called out Samsung for being “uncreative” in itself, leveraging an existing ad to develop a similar one.

Controversy aside, there was much to question surrounding the new iPad. Apple’s new edition comes with either an 11-inch or 13-inch OLED display, as well as a minimum of 256GB. That being said, it starts at $999, and more features only add to the price tag. At this point, it seems that Apple is marketing the iPad as a viable substitute for a do-it-all device, like a laptop or desktop. Regardless, the discussion has been diverted to Apple’s controversial ad, putting any appeal of the actual product on the back burner.