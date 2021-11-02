Switch things up and move the URL bar to the bottom of the screen

Samsung has partnered with Google on everything from smartwatches to foldable sales. As close as they may be, that doesn't mean the two companies aren't continuing to compete in other markets. Samsung Internet is one of the best alternatives to Chrome on Android, and with its latest beta, a couple of iOS-influenced features are on their way.

Version 16.0.2 beta brings two additions that'll look familiar to anyone who has recently picked up an iPhone. First up is Samsung's new "Focus Mode" UI, which, name aside, looks identical to the URL bar placement on Apple's latest mobile OS. It's an optional mode that relocates the main browser controls to the bottom of the screen, improving reachability on modern large displays. It's been a divisive change on iOS, and whether or not it'll stick on Android is another question entirely.

Next up is "tab groups," and you guessed it — another tool ripped from iOS 15. This one doesn't have any silly or misleading names; instead, it's an easy way to keep specific tabs located in named collections. You can edit, rename, and delete your groups at any time.

Those features are the main two additions for this upgrade, but a couple of hidden tests are also on the way. In Labs, you can enable a new HTTPS upgrade option that tries to boost your security while browsing automatically. Finally, a new device posture API is available in the flags menu to improve usability with foldable phones and dual screens. It's on track for a stable launch with Internet 16.2.

If you're looking to check out these new features, grab the beta version from the Play Store link below once it's available or install the latest APK from APK Mirror.

