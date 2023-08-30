Summary Samsung Internet, available on Samsung phones and other Android devices, offers a range of features such as tracking protection and add-on support.

Samsung Internet's latest beta expands the browsing history limit to 90 days and adds auto-complete support for URLs.

The latest beta release also features User Agent Client Hints compatibility, providing more privacy-friendly information about the user's device.

Google Chrome might be your default browser of choice on Android, but you should try out Samsung Internet. The app comes pre-installed on the best Samsung phones, though it is available for all Android devices from the Play Store. Based on the Chromium rendering engine, Samsung's browser packs a plethora of features, like tracking protection, a more robust Secret mode, and (limited) support for add-ons. With the latest beta release of Samsung Internet, the team behind the browser is fixing some minor annoyances and making it even better.

Weirdly, Samsung Internet's browsing history was limited to the 500 most recently visited URLs. With v22, this restriction was removed, and the app kept your browsing history for the last 60 days. In the latest v23 build, the developer team has expanded the history limit to 90 days. This is still an odd limitation but a notable improvement from before.

Another annoyance with Samsung Internet was its inability to auto-complete URLs based on your browsing history. The newest beta fixes this issue and adds auto-complete support for the URL.

Samsung Internet's latest beta release also adds support for User Agent Client Hints (UA-CH). It enables websites to get information about the user's device in a more privacy-friendly way. UA-CH debuted in June 2020 and will eventually replace the User-Agent string.

The underlying Chromium engine powering the browser has been updated to v115 in the newest beta, which comes with its own set of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Several other new features and improvements will apparently make their way to Samsung Internet v23. But the developers have not revealed them all; instead, they tease that the new features will be unveiled in the future. You can grab the Samsung Internet v23 beta from the Galaxy Store or Play Store. The stable release should be out to the public in the next few weeks.