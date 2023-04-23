Samsung loves marching to the beat of its own drum, and rather than just push Chrome on all Galaxy users, it cooked up its own solution. Samsung Internet is the default browser on the top Samsung phones, and while there are myriad benefits of using the company's own browser, there are some areas where it still lags behind — like usability on tablets. The company seems to have realized the importance of performance across form factors, and right now Samsung's sharing some changes designed specifically for tablet users as part of the latest beta.

With Samsung Internet version 21.0 beta, tablet users will finally be able to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen for easier access. As the company notes, the feature made its way to smartphones with release 16.0.2, but was absent from larger screens until now. In addition to the URL bar, the beta further allows users to move the bookmarks bar and the tab bar to the lower portion of the screen. Meanwhile, the new beta also updates the Chromium engine to version 110.

The browser further modifies how users are notified when the device's limit of 99 open tabs is about to be breached. Prompts now start to appear when 98 tabs are open, with a similar one appearing for the 99th tab. Trying to open the 100th tab triggers a notification that the oldest tab has been closed — but with a reopen button to bring it back. This is a slight change from the previous behavior, where the oldest tab would automatically close when the limit is crossed, with no means of recalling it.

The Samsung Internet 21.0 beta is currently up for grabs to users already enrolled in the beta channel. You can download it from the Google Play Store or Samsung's own Galaxy Store. Alternatively, you can download the browser's latest beta for sideloading from APKMirror.