Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.

To sync the bookmarks, you must install the Samsung Internet Chrome extension in Google Chrome on your PC and sign in to your Samsung account. If you have Samsung Cloud sync enabled on Samsung Internet in your phone, the bookmarks will automatically sync in a few minutes. Otherwise, you can do a manual sync, and the bookmarks appear afterward. For this, jump into Samsung Internet's browser settings and ensure the Sync with Samsung Cloud option is enabled. For a manual sync, tap on the Samsung Cloud option followed by Sync now.

Other changes focus on delivering a more secure browsing experience, including a new Privacy info section that can be accessed by tapping the lock icon in the address bar. Among other things, it will display the number of cookies in use and the tracking attempts blocked. The browser's anti-tracking feature, which helps dodge cross-site trackers, is now smarter than before and can detect web domains that collude with trackers to collect user data.

The Samsung Internet widget has also been improved and can now display your recent search history. Lastly, you can use add-ons in Secret mode, though you have to manually enable each add-on for use in secret mode.

For now, Samsung Internet v19.0.1.2 is rolling out via the Galaxy Store. The release should make its way to the Play Store sooner than later.