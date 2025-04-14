Summary Samsung has seemingly halted the global One UI 7 rollout for the Galaxy S24 due to a major bug.

The stable firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 has also been pulled in Korea and Europe.

Samsung will likely release a revised build for the affected devices after resolving the bug.

Samsung commenced rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series in South Korea, Europe, and the US last week. The release came after months of testing and six beta builds. Given the lengthy testing, you'd expect the final firmware to be free of showstopping bugs. But that's apparently not the case, with Samsung suspending One UI 7's rollout globally after discovering a major bug in the stable release firmware.