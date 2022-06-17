Samsung's next big launch event is probably happening sometime this summer, and rumors have suggested we could see an Unpacked announcement in late August featuring the flagship Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Galaxy Watch 5. But those are far from the only devices the company's been working on, and this week we're getting a heads-up about the debut of two new business-focused rugged devices, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

Pics of the XCover 6 Pro leaked a little earlier this month (by WinFuture), showing a phone with a vertical striped pattern on the back panel — one that could be removable, suggesting we might get a replaceable battery. Thick bezels should help with impact protection. Internally, we're expecting mid-range silicon based around a Snapdragon 778G SoC. Along with the Tab Active 4 Pro, Samsung intends to introduce this hardware on July 13 (via SamMobile).

Speaking of that tablet, this is another rugged model — though there's probably no replaceable battery here. Expect an S Pen for convenient input, just like previous generations.

Considering that there was a four-year gap between the release of the Galaxy XCover 4 and the Galaxy XCover 5, getting a new version just 15 months later is a little surprising. We've still got plenty of questions about what to expect from both these devices, so we look forward to receiving more info on them before the launch event.