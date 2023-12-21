Summary Samsung Health introduces a new feature called "Medications" that allows users to set reminders for taking their meds and get reminders for refills.

The feature allows users to log details like dosage and pill information to avoid mix-ups.

Users can customize the reminders based on urgency level and the feature provides information on drug details and potential side effects from a reliable source.

Getting reminders for when to take your meds is pretty useful, especially if you're popping pills every day. It's not just about being forgetful; it can seriously impact your health. But forgetfulness happens, and you're not the only one who sometimes blanks out on meds. Thankfully, Samsung is stepping in to make sure you don't flake on those prescribed or over-the-counter meds with a new feature coming to the Health app.

Fresh from its latest enhancements, Samsung Health continues to be your go-to companion for a holistic approach to your health and wellness, thanks to its new feature called "Medications." Coming to the US this week, it lets you set reminders for your meds and even get a nudge when it's time to hit up your healthcare provider for refills, according to the company's press release.

The new feature allows you to log details like dosage and when you take those pills in Samsung Health. When you add a new medication to the app, you can note down the pill's shape and color to avoid any mix-ups.

Not all reminders can be created equal, and Samsung Health lets you customize them. You can tweak them based on your urgency level, from a chill "gentle" reminder for, say, your daily vitamin to a "strong" full-screen alert with a tone that demands attention for those crucial meds. If your phone's not glued to your hand, the reminders can also ping your Galaxy Watch app, so you can receive alerts on your Galaxy Watch 6 or any compatible Samsung smartwatch.

Samsung Health's new tool is throwing down with similar services like Medisafe and Apple's Medication app. It breaks down a drug's details, from how to use it to the potential side effects, complete with warnings about any contraindications. Samsung swears all this information is legit, backed by evidence-based content from Elsevier, a scientific and medical content publisher.

To access the new medication tracking tool when it arrives, make sure your smartphone is rocking at least Android 8.0 and your Samsung Health app is updated to version 6.26 or newer. However, the feature's availability might play favorites with devices. As for when it'll hit other countries, that's still a mystery.

Samsung Health is upping its wellness game by adding this new feature. The app already has a number of handy functionalities, like mindfulness programs, sleep tracking, and keeping tabs on your heart rhythm. Now, with Medication tracking in the mix, you can smoothly weave your medication routine into your overall health and well-being regimen.