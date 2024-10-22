Key Takeaways Samsung Health now allows users to access their medical records from clinics, hospitals, and major health networks directly within the app.

Users can scan barcodes to automatically log food details, including name, calories, and nutritional information.

Samsung is expanding its Medication tracking feature to South Korea and India.

Samsung Health is one of the best fitness apps on Android, especially for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users. It has long been the go-to app for monitoring overall health, whether it's about tracking steps, sleep, recovery, or anything else. The company is now rolling out a major update that takes health management to the next level, making it easier than ever to track your medical history, medications, and nutrition.

One of the standout features Samsung has announced in this update is the new Health Records functionality. With it, Samsung Health users can now access their medical records from clinics, hospitals, and major health networks directly within the app. Samsung has partnered with b.well Connected Health, a platform that consolidates medical data from various healthcare systems across the U.S. This means users can now view all their health information in one place.

Samsung also notes that the Health Records feature will guide users toward preventative care by offering meaningful insights and sending alerts for recommended tests or actions. Additionally, it'll make communications with healthcare providers better, giving them a complete view of a user's medical history at a glance — proving especially useful in situations where quick access to "full health information" is crucial.

Samsung Health makes health management easier than ever

Samsung Health has long allowed users to log their meals, but with this update, it's becoming even more powerful. Now, you can simply scan the barcode and the app will automatically log key details like the food's name, calories, and nutritional information. The company is partnering with fatsecret for this feature, and it will initially be available in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and the US, with plans to expand to more countries in the future.

Samsung is expanding its Medication tracking feature, which is already available in the US, to additional markets such as South Korea and India. The feature is getting a significant upgrade with a new visual search tool, allowing users to simply scan their medication bottle with their phone's camera to add it to their list. Users can now track their medication progress more easily and, with integrations like Tata 1mg in India — one of the country’s leading healthcare platforms — receive reminders to refill their prescriptions.

Samsung has been putting a strong emphasis on user health lately, introducing features that motivate users to improve their fitness, like the ability to challenge personal bests during runs, and launching devices like the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra. With this new update, the company is making it even easier for users to stay on top of their nutrition and medication schedules.