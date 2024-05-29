Summary Samsung Health has introduced a new way for users to stay more competitive.

The new mode will allow users to challenge themselves by racing against their own previous best times.

This mode is limited to just running for now. But we hope to see it expand in the future.

While there are a lot of health and fitness apps available, Samsung Health is going to be the best way to go if you're using someone that's heavily invested in Samsung's ecosystem of products. The app has been around for over ten years, and has added new elements here and there to make it a fantastic option when it comes to tracking health and wellness metrics.

Related The best Android fitness apps to help you stay healthy Choose from a hand-picked selection of the best apps to get healthy

You can't always have someone pushing you, so why not push yourself? Of course, easier said than done, right? Well, not if you're using the latest version of Samsung Health. A new update has been pushed out that adds a new competitive mode that will allow you to race against yourself. Of course, this can be kind of fun, because if you've been great one day, then it makes you strive to be even better the next.

A new way to get results with Samsung Health

Close

In addition to the above, users will now have more options for setting daily activity goals. We're not all walking around all day, so if that kind of goal doesn't make sense for you, you can now adjust it to track floors climbed or active hours. While there aren't many options for tracking different activities, Samsung will hopefully keep adding more options in the future to make it easier for everyone to meet their goals in the ways that they get in additional exercise.

Another change that has been implemented with the latest update is a new quick access menu that will appear when logging your menstrual cycle. These options will show settings that you've used in the past, making it much simpler to get things logged. And one last thing about the new update is that custom moods can now be set, making tracking your day more customized to your needs.

With that said, be sure to download the latest update, and if you've yet to use a health tracking app, you might want to start. These apps aren't just for tracking fitness goals, and can be used to track sleep, stress, and can even be used to help you keep track of when to take your necessary medications. So if you've yet to do it, give Samsung Health or an alternative a try.