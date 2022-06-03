At this point, it is no secret that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Watch5 series due to launch later this year alongside its 2022 flagship foldables. The rumor mill has been abuzz with news about these upcoming wearables, including the Korean giant possibly doing away with its signature rotating bezel entirely. Samsung has now inadvertently confirmed the existence of the smartwatches and the demise of the Classic branding.

9to5Google has spotted references to the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro in the latest Samsung Health beta (v6.22.0.069). This is not the first time the Korean giant has leaked an upcoming product through its Health app. Something similar happened last year when references to the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic showed up in the company's health tracking app almost a month ahead of their release. The report further suggests the Galaxy Watch5 Pro could have a more sporty design similar to the Galaxy Watch4.

Interestingly, the latest Samsung Health beta also features a toggle for "Skin temperature during sleep" (via r/GalaxyWatch4) that can seemingly be used for cycle tracking purposes. There are conflicting reports of the Galaxy Watch5 coming with a built-in temperature sensor, but this toggle seems to confirm its inclusion. It is unclear if the sensor would be used for anything other than cycle tracking.

Rumors indicate Samsung will ditch the handy rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch5 series this year. This is despite the bezel making interaction with the watch a lot easier and faster. Instead, the upcoming smartwatches could feature a virtual bezel as seen on the Galaxy Watch Active2.

As for the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, it could sport a massive 572mAh battery that's 60% larger than the cell found on the Galaxy Watch4, along with a more premium build quality featuring sapphire glass and titanium casing. This could help the company justify the watch's premium price tag and its Pro branding.

