I have been a loyal Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra user, and I scoffed when Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra. I read several reviews and watched a couple of YouTube clips from my favorite creators, and Samsung's 2025 flagship didn't excite me much. Whether it's the display, camera, battery size, charging speeds, or color options, the spec sheet barely offers an incremental upgrade. I was ready to write it off as another predictable iteration. However, a recent trip to a local store completely flipped my perspective.

Why was I disappointed with the Galaxy S25 Ultra?







As someone who reviews phones for a living, I have the privilege of experiencing cutting-edge offerings from Chinese OEMs. After hands-on time with the 2025 flagships from OnePlus and Xiaomi, I had high hopes for the South Korean giant. I expected larger batteries, faster charging speeds, next-gen camera sensors, and innovative S Pen features. I was eager to see how Samsung would respond to the competition.

When the Galaxy S25 Ultra was announced, I checked the specs and was disappointed. It was an incremental upgrade and lacked the groundbreaking features I had hoped for.

My in-store observations with Galaxy S25 Ultra

I visited a local electronics store to check out the new HP Omnibook Flip Ultra. After examining the laptop, I headed to the Samsung section, where the Galaxy S25 Ultra was on display. Based on the spec sheet, I was mildly disappointed. However, checking out the device changed my mind. Here is why the S25 Ultra is more than the sum of its specs.

Lighter and ergonomic design

I adore my Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's a powerhouse of a phone. However, I'm not a big fan of its design. The display is curved, which makes finding a compatible screen protector challenging. It has sharp edges, and the device's weight often feels like I'm carrying a brick in my pocket.

When I experienced the Galaxy S25 Ultra in person, the difference was striking. What immediately impressed me was its significantly lighter build. The subtler, rounded corners made it comfortable to hold, a stark contrast to the S23 Ultra's sharper edges. It also slipped into my pocket with ease, a welcome change from my Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The good news is, despite these ergonomic improvements, the Galaxy S25 Ultra still retains that distinct "Note" vibe.

Snapdragon 8 Elite lives up to hype

The Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy S25 Ultra felt like it was flying through every task I threw at it. Even during my brief hands-on time in the store, the performance improvements were immediately noticeable. Multitasking between demanding apps was seamless, snapping pictures was instantaneous, and navigating the menus felt incredibly fluid and responsive.

It was clear that this new SoC was a significant step up. Before dismissing it as overkill, note that Samsung promises seven years of OS updates on its flagships. This chipset has enough power to handle future software advancements and demanding applications. The Galaxy S25 Ultra should remain a high-performing device for the long haul.

One UI 7 is worth waiting for

I tried out One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new "Now Bar" is a useful addition, providing quick, glanceable information on the lock screen. While there are several AI-powered enhancements, the showstopper for me was the overall fluidity and animation refinements. Compared to One UI 6 on my Galaxy S23 Ultra, the latest iteration felt fresh and responsive.

The subtle improvements in animation and fluidity, combined with the practical additions like the Now Bar, made One UI 7 feel like a significant step forward. Samsung was smart to keep One UI 7 exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series. Although Samsung is late with One UI 7, it's clear that the company put considerable effort into optimizing the software. I can't wait to see it in action on my Galaxy S23 Ultra.

I also liked the variety of MagSafe-compatible third-party cases for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

From skeptic to believer

My experience with the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a powerful reminder to never judge a phone solely by its specs sheet. Sometimes, you need to hold a device in your hand to appreciate its worth. After all, numbers on a page don't capture the subtle differences of ergonomic design, the tactile feel of premium materials, or a refined software setup. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra might not be compelling enough for an immediate upgrade from my S23 Ultra, I will keep a close eye on potential deals during the festive season.

I can see how users of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and older models would be impressed by the S25 Ultra's refined design, enhanced performance, and overall premium experience.