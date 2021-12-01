Samsung announced the Tizen-powered Galaxy Home smart speaker back in 2018 and followed it up with the Home Mini a year later. However, neither of these products ever came to market, with the smartphone giant only launching the mini speaker in limited quantities in South Korea for testing purposes. Rumors back then indicated that Samsung was collecting feedback to better understand consumer needs before diving into the smart speaker market head-on. However, the plans never materialized. Almost three years later, the company is seemingly planning to launch the Galaxy Home Mini 2.

A new SamMobile report claims Samsung is working on the Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker carrying the model number SM-V320. There are no details on the speaker's size or dimensions, though it will potentially feature a display making it more of a smart display. Like the original Galaxy Home Mini, its successor is also likely to be available only in South Korea, albeit in greater quantities. Samsung may also incorporate some improvements in the follow-up model based on customer feedback, but these details remain a mystery for now. One impressive feature of the Galaxy Home Mini was the ability to control other nearby IR-based appliances without relying on an internet connection, thanks to four built-in IR transmitters. It remains to be seen if Samsung will incorporate this feature in the upcoming iteration of its smart speaker.

The Korean company has also given up on Tizen for its wearables, with the OS currently limited to its TVs. So, it will be interesting to see if the Galaxy Home Mini 2 runs on Tizen or Google Assistant. The smart speaker market has plateaued to an extent, with Amazon's Echo devices topping the sales charts. However, it's only a matter of time before the market heats up again, as smart displays replace smart speakers by offering more functionality.

