Samsung has just announced that there will be a Galaxy Unpacked Part Deux 2 on October 20th. The company hasn't said precisely what to expect at the event outside the fact that Samsung is "opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology." The last Galaxy Unpacked event, which this is apparently a continuation of, heralded the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3.

We're not sure what to expect at the event, and though it's easy to speculate, we don't have any proof for what's coming. The Galaxy S21 FE has been rumored for months now, but our expectations for a launch are unlikely between the recent indications it may have been canceled or delayed. If it were coming, we think Samsung's teaser video would probably show more than a series of boxes descending on app icons. If software is a focus, as the video might imply, Samsung might have something new to say about its Android 12-based OneUI 4 update, currently in beta. Or, for all we know, it could be about something else entirely.

Whatever will happen at the event, Samsung has it scheduled for October 20th at 10AM ET. That puts it two days after Apple's event on October 18th and a day after Google's Pixel event on the 19th. The timing might feel thirsty, but odds are that Samsung had that date locked in long before either of the two dates became public. You'll be able to easily tune in via Samsung's YouTube channel. But in the wake of both Apple and Google's big hardware announcements, Samsung will have a hard time capturing the public's attention.

