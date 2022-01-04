It’s undeniable that Samsung is the second biggest smartphone maker in the US market, but the company isn’t content with being second. Instead, it looks like the Korean manufacturer is aiming to overtake Apple, and has devised a plan in a closed-door meeting filled with 40 Samsung executives in Las Vegas ahead of CES 2022. The plan will follow a high-level strategy laid out in a ‘Tiger’ acronym, which is just fitting considering that 2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger according to the Chinese calendar.

The Korean Herald reports that the meeting was meant to discuss this year’s smartphone strategy (via Android Authority). In it, head of Samsung’s mobile experience Roh Tae-moon played a video clip containing background sounds of a roaring tiger, relaying the idea behind ‘Tiger’ acronym, which supposedly stands for:

True No. 1 in all product categories

No. 1 in all product categories Improving the flagship market share for devices selling at over $600

the flagship market share for devices selling at over $600 Narrowing the Gap between Apple

between Apple Expanding further horizontally with products like wireless earbuds

further horizontally with products like wireless earbuds Achieving a Record year by reaching and exceeding the targets

Roh further said that the company’s vision for its mobile experience department “is to shift from a smartphone vendor to an intelligent device company. We will not be a tech brand, but a brand beloved by young generations, providing innovative experience.” This is fitting quite nicely with Samsung’s recent forays into fashion and design, with the customizable Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition being one of the more prominent examples.

The Korean Herald further suspects that this push to dominate the flagship market is a reaction to Samsung increasingly losing the lower-end markets, with competitors like Xiaomi and Oppo trying their best to outperform the Korean tech giant internationally.

