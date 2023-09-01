Summary Google has been working on a Watch Unlock feature that automatically unlocks your phone when your unlocked Google Pixel Watch is nearby.

Samsung has added code into its latest watch OS update, indicating that the Watch Unlock feature may also work with Galaxy watches and phones.

Watch Unlock differs from Android's Smart Lock function and will leave your phone locked by default, only unlocking it when your watch is nearby and unlocked.

It’s always a pain to have to unlock your phone when your hands are full, so Google started working on a new Watch Unlock feature earlier this year to simplify things. From what we had seen in early demos, it automatically unlocks your phone when your unlocked Google Pixel Watch is brought near. In August, we reported that the security setting could also be coming to Samsung Galaxy Watches. While it's yet to make its way to Google's own Pixel Watch, Samsung has already added code into its latest watch OS update, indicating that the feature may work on your Galaxy Watch and phone, too.

With the help of Android Police reader Armando R, Mishaal Rahman discovered that the latest build of One UI Watch 5, which has already begun being released publicly to the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, declares “active_unlock” in its code, which is the API term for the Watch Unlock feature (via SamMobile).

Back in January, Google demoed Watch Unlock at CES 2023, which was an unexpected and nice surprise. With the setting turned on, all you’d need to do to unlock your phone is wear your Pixel Watch and hold your phone. It would not unlock if someone else had your phone, as both your smartphone and watch must be within a meter or so of each other, and the watch itself must also be unlocked. The devices will use Bluetooth RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) to measure their distance apart.

This new feature differs from Android's longtime Smart Lock function, which prevented your phone from locking when paired with a trusted Bluetooth device or in other low-risk scenarios. Instead, Watch Unlock will leave your phone locked by default, then actively unlock it when your watch is brought near and unlocked. To prevent confusion, the old Smart Lock feature is being rebranded as Extend Unlock alongside Watch Unlock's rollout. On Twitter, @AssembleDebug showed what it will look like when enabling Watch Unlock.

Very little was mentioned about whether Watch Unlock would be available on anything other than the Google Pixel Watch and Wear OS until last month. This latest development, while not direct confirmation, makes it seem likely that Samsung will also get the feature to its phones and smartwatches. The more Android devices it’s on, the better — and thankfully, it won’t come at the cost of security.