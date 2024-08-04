Not long ago, we discovered Samsung is planning to exclude its messaging app on the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the US. The new foldables will instead opt to use Google Messages, simplifying the process of sending texts and other files.

However, this move will not affect anyone outside the US – at least for now – and other regions, such as Canada, and the European continent, will continue to have two apps by default.

Setting a new default

Samsung's decision may not be completely unprompted

While many manufacturers have been quietly switching to Google Messages as their main and only default messaging app, Samsung is finally ready to give up the ghost and go all in, at least in the US. It’s unclear what prompted Samsung to shift away from its own messaging app, but if we had to guess, it would be the close partnership Samsung and Google have had for a few years now.

Google and Samsung have been closely collaborating on making Android and several other platforms, ecosystems, IoT, and lots of other devices work more seamlessly with each other. Google also implemented many features and frameworks that Samsung initially developed, providing Android developers with more options.

The two companies also formed a special partnership that enabled certain Google features exclusively on select Samsung devices, such as Circle to Search. The feature is also available on competing devices, but the user interface is different and not as simple and intuitive as the new design.

The problem with Samsung Messages

Google Messages is already pre-installed. Why would we need two similar apps?

The problem with Samsung’s Messages app is that it’s already a duplicate and has been for a long time. Google Messages comes pre-installed on all new devices, making it seem necessary to remove one or the other, not to mention an extra step and additional storage requirements.

There was rarely a need for two of the same apps on a smartphone. By removing Samsung Messages from devices, Samsung is finally giving users space and a truly hassle-free experience. Every user can choose to use Google Messages as their default messaging app, and if they decide they don’t like it, they can freely launch the Google Play Store and download a third-party app.

Naturally, most users will stick to Google Messages, which has received many new features, such as support for RCS, reactions, and many others, in recent years. It has become a stable and great platform for making conversations, and it’s an excellent app for sending RCS texts, SMS, MMS, and other content over an encrypted connection.

Samsung needs to do this in more regions and follow suit with its other apps

As someone who has used multiple devices in the past few years, I find it extremely frustrating to see many manufacturers make their own dialer, contacts, phone, and messaging apps. Google already has an excellent set of apps, most of which come pre-installed. Multiple similar apps only confuse those who are less tech-savvy.

I’m not afraid to admit that even I was confused about whether I was using a Samsung or Google app a while ago, as the two looked very similar. I had to dig into the settings and disable the one I didn’t want to use, which took a few taps and wasted time.

The process of having pre-installed apps needs to be more streamlined, and in my opinion, companies should use the ones by Google. While some might say this could give Google too much power and leverage, they’re the ones in control of the OS. Google already has full control over devices thanks to server-wide changes that can enable or turn off certain services and apps without the user's explicit request or permission.

Removing Samsung Messages is a good first step

At the end of the day, Samsung streamlining the messaging experience on its devices is a good thing. It simplifies the process of setting up devices, and it reduces the need to manage apps that shouldn’t be there in the first place. Users will continue to have a choice of whether to embrace Google's app or install a third-party app from the Play Store, making the process of switching as easy as downloading any other app.

Now, it’s time for the rest of the duplicate pre-installed apps on Android to be removed by manufacturers to simplify the experience even further.