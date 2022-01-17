Android users in the market for a note-taking app have undoubtedly come across Google Keep. With over one billion installs its dominance is rivaled only by Samsung Notes, and having been around since 2013, it’s earned its reputation as a simple yet effective app. But for the past couple months there's been something amiss with Keep, specifically when it comes to how it handles numbered and bulleted lists.

The issue was first reported on a Google forum in late November. When the user was adding new items to an auto-numbered list, or even navigating the note, the app would append additional copies of that number to each list item. A bunch of users have come forward to report similar and escalating problems, including some extending to the total loss of their notes (spotted by 9to5Google).

The interesting thing is that this is only seems to be popping up on Samsung devices that have been upgraded to Android 12 — so far users have reported their S21+, S21 Ultra, S21, S20, S10, and Note20 Ultra devices being affected. Fortunately the issue doesn’t appear to be widespread, but there also doesn’t seem to be any way to fix it for the moment. A moderator on the forum has reported that Google is investigating the issue, so hopefully we’ll have a solution soon.

