Samsung's One UI 7 is finally reaching US shores this week for some users, which is a pretty big deal considering how long it took the brand to release it. In addition to the new update, the brand revealed a new Good Lock module called Home Up that lets users customize their home screen to their heart's desire.

For the most part, it's been a pretty good week for some Samsung fans, and it looks like things could be getting even better if a One UI 7 release schedule is to be believed. For the time being,