Samsung Galaxy phone owners have been able to customize their devices for years through the Good Lock app on top of One UI, and the app is constantly updated with new personalization options. This makes Good Lock a treasure trove for Samsung fans, and for those in South Korea, the recent addition of the "Galaxy to Share" module ensures they won't lose their current Good Lock settings when switching to a new Galaxy device. However, this feature isn't currently available outside of the country, but Samsung has devised a clever workaround by incorporating Smart Switch support into a few of Good Lock's modules.

Good Lock users switching to another Galaxy phone can now stick with their settings in the MultiStar and QuickStar modules. For the uninitiated, Smart Switch allows users to move their photos, contacts, music files, calendar, text messages, and device settings to a new Galaxy device. With Smart Switch support for the two modules, transferring data and settings from an old Galaxy handset to a new one is much easier.

The MultiStar app, in particular, now supports data backup through Smart Switch. This means your existing multitasking experience will be carried over from your old device to a new one. MultiStar lets you do things like hide the status bar and navigation bar in split screen view, as well as launch games and apps directly from the cover screen. With the latest update, you won't have to start from scratch and reconfigure any of these customization options when switching to any of the exciting new Samsung phones set to launch this year.

For the QuickStar module, Smart Switch now supports its key functions, including showing notifications by the last update, displaying the quick button grid, and opening the Quick panel directly. So, by the time you get your hands on a shiny new Galaxy S23 phone, you won't have to configure these features again.

The new features are available in MultiStar and QuickStar app versions 6.2.5 and 6.3.06.31, respectively. It's safe to assume that Smart Switch will also make its way to other Good Lock modules in due course, seeing as Galaxy to Share supports almost every module of the app, including LockStar, NavStar, Theme Park, and more.