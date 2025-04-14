Summary Good Lock is now on the Play Store, making it easier for Samsung users to customize their software without needing the Galaxy Store.

Good Lock offers various modules to customize Galaxy devices, but for the Play Store version, you'll need One UI 7.

Samsung paused its One UI 7 rollout today to fix some unexpected bugs.

If you're rocking a Samsung phone, there's a good chance it's one of the company's exclusive features or tools that have kept a Pixel out of your pocket. Sure, the brand's ever-expanding Galaxy AI suite has undoubtedly won over some fans, and the S Pen — nerfed or not — continues to keep Galaxy S25 Ultra units flying off store shelves. But for millions of die-hard power users, it's Good Lock that keeps them invested in Samsung's ecosystem, and starting today, it's getting a whole lot easier to try out on your phone.

As promised in January, Samsung has delivered Good Lock to the Play Store just in time for One UI 7 to… well, to hit another roadblock on its way to your phone (via 9to5Google). But ignoring today's stumble, this is still excellent news for Galaxy fans. Good Lock has long been the answer to every one of your questions or concerns surrounding Samsung software. Don't like the default icons? Prefer a vertical app drawer in a pre-One UI 7 world? Looking for something more niche, like per-app volume settings? Good Lock is the home for the required modules for all of those problems and more, no root access needed.

Still, thanks to today's One UI 7 update pause, you'll likely need to wait a little longer to try it out. The only two supported devices in my (truly endless) list of saved Android products that supported this iteration of Good Lock were the Galaxy S25 Ultra — no shock there — and the Galaxy S24 Ultra I installed the One UI 7 beta on last year. It might not be as simple as just installing One UI 7 on supported devices, either. Ben Schoon at 9to5Google found that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 wasn't available for installation, despite running on the latest stable release.

Good Lock is finally in the place you'll want to download it

There goes my only reason to open the Galaxy Store

Today's news is the culmination of a switch that started nearly a year ago. Last May, Samsung announced it would eventually bring Good Lock to the Play Store, unbinding it from the Galaxy Store where it had previously been locked (heh) away. At the time, only a handful of regions experienced this early access launch, including India and the UAE. With the sort-of-kind-of arrival of One UI 7, though, Play Store access is going worldwide, and that's great news for Samsung fans everywhere.

I've usually stuck to just one or two Good Lock modules on my various Galaxy devices, utilizing apps like Theme Park to ditch One UI's default icons for something from the Play Store. If you're new to Good Lock, though, we know exactly where you should start — and so does Samsung, actually. The company revealed its most-used Good Lock modules last week, the very same tools that the majority of One UI enthusiasts rely on every day. Frankly, you couldn't name a better jumping-off point if you tried.