Good Lock has become such a staple of the Samsung experience that, for many of us, it's something we couldn't do without. One of my favorite modules has always been One Hand Operation +. Weird name aside, the level of customization it gives you over gesture navigation has ruined other phones for me. Whenever I use a device without it, I miss it instantly. Now the module is getting even better, with a new gesture action that helps you open your favorite apps faster than ever.

Close

As spotted by Twitter user TechByBD, the latest update to the module adds a quick launcher feature. As you can see in the GIF above, when you first enable the quick launcher, it's filled with a random assortment of apps. Thankfully, that can easily be changed, so let's look at how to enable it, customize it, and whether it's worth using.

How to use quick launcher

3 Images Close

Open One Hand Operation +. Tap on either right handle or left handle based on which you want to use. Tap on one of the six gestures, depending on which you'd like to trigger quick launcher. Scroll down and tap on quick launcher.

With that done, quick launcher is now assigned to the gesture of your choice. Like the GIF at the beginning, in this state, it'll just be filled with a handful of your apps — so from here, you'll want to make it your own.

4 Images Close

Use your assigned gesture and wait for the settings cog to appear next to the launcher before tapping it. Tap on the minus symbol next to each icon to remove anything you don't want. To add an app or shortcut, tap on the 3x3 grid in the bottom right. Tap on any app or system shortcut you want to use. To add or remove a page, repeat steps 1 and 2 and then press the + or - buttons. To add a folder, repeat steps 1 and 2 and tap the folder icon. To add apps and shortcuts to a folder, tap on the folder you created, then repeat steps 3 and 4​​​​​​.

Once you've familiarized yourself with everything, setting this up to your liking is relatively easy. In my case, I've added torch, notification shade, play/pause media, and lock screen shortcuts in the top row, and my most used apps underneath that.

This is an excellent addition to Good Lock, but I have some criticisms. One Hand Operation + already added a widget panel last year, and I think this would work better as an update to that instead of something brand new. My other issue is that there's no multitasking integration. If you have apps in the edge panel, you can drag them into split screen or pop-up view, but you can't do that from this quick launcher, which I think is a missed opportunity.

This is the first release, though, so perhaps that feedback will be taken on, and we'll see improvements as time goes on.

If you want to try out One Hand Operation + for yourself, you can download it from the Galaxy Store.