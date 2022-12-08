Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that’s finally starting to change.

While Samsung itself hasn’t yet released an official list of markets where Good Lock is now available, SamMobile reports that user confirmation has been coming in from the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Finland, and Malaysia. However, there’s no way to be sure these are the only countries where the app is now available.

If you’re a Samsung user in a market where Good Lock hasn’t been available, we suggest checking the Galaxy Store once again, just in case things have changed for you recently. Samsung’s silent wider rollout of these modules suggests we could see the conveniences of Good Lock in other parts of the world soon.

If you’re new to Good Lock, make sure you scroll through all the modules, because chances are more than one of them will be of some use to you, especially if you’re a customization enthusiast. One such module even lets you export your system settings to share with a fellow Samsung user, or just migrate to a new Samsung phone. You can also check out RegiStar to customize the Settings menu and DropShip if you’re coming from the Apple ecosystem and sorely missing AirDrop. Whatever you need to do, there's a solid chance Good Lock has a module ready to help.