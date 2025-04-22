Summary Good Lock offers extensive customization tools for Galaxy users worldwide, enhancing their phone experience.

Recent updates have made previously region-specific modules available globally, for a widely consistent user experience.

The RegiStar settings customization module is available through the Galaxy Store only, with Galaxy to Share and Dropship restricted to Korean users.

It's not often that a single OEM app revolutionizes how people use their phones, but that's basically the story with Samsung's wildly popular Good Lock software suite. It epitomizes the customization that makes One UI so beloved, giving users access to a vast range of features from the lock and home screens, and in the layout each individual wants. It finally reached the Google Play Store a week ago, but depending on the market, not all Galaxy smartphones could use the entire selection of modules.

Since then, Samsung has rolled out the remaining modules, fleshing out the powerful toolkit for users in every region (via SamMobile). Well, almost. Only One UI 7 users can install Good Lock via the Play Store, and Samsung's most ambitious operating system update in years is in the middle of a painfully slow rollout. Nonetheless, the updated roster promises to satisfy the most demanding Galaxy users, and the OS launch is underway despite repeated delays.