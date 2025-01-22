Summary
- Version 3.0.10.1 of Good Lock is here with a cleaner and more modern interface.
- The app is organized into three tabs, called Terrace, Plugins, and You for easier navigation and customization
- The update delivers new widgets, wallpapers, and customization options.
Good Lock is one of the most underrated aspects of owning a Samsung Galaxy device. This handy little app gives you a variety of features to customize your device's lock screens in ways you can't on a certain other phone. Now Samsung has revamped Good Lock, giving it the biggest update in years.
Good Lock beginner's guide: Everything you need to know about Samsung's customization platform
Your guide to all Samsung Good Lock modules
5
Samsung revealed version 3.0.10.1 of the Good Lock app earlier today (via Sam Mobile). The app now boasts a cleaner, more intuitive interface, so it looks more like a modern app and less like something from 2018.