Summary Version 3.0.10.1 of Good Lock is here with a cleaner and more modern interface.

The app is organized into three tabs, called Terrace, Plugins, and You for easier navigation and customization

The update delivers new widgets, wallpapers, and customization options.

Good Lock is one of the most underrated aspects of owning a Samsung Galaxy device. This handy little app gives you a variety of features to customize your device's lock screens in ways you can't on a certain other phone. Now Samsung has revamped Good Lock, giving it the biggest update in years.

Samsung revealed version 3.0.10.1 of the Good Lock app earlier today (via Sam Mobile). The app now boasts a cleaner, more intuitive interface, so it looks more like a modern app and less like something from 2018.

Streamlined tabs and a cleaner experience