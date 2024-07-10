Summary Early delivery for UK customers of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 is expected on July 19, but a surprise email going out to some buyers offers delivery a week earlier than that.

Samsung's new foldables are official, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 set to start arriving on customers' doorsteps on July 24. As is often the case, users in the UK will get the phones earlier, with a delivery date of July 19. That's when I was expecting my wife's Z Flip 6 to arrive until I got a surprise email from Samsung that promised to deliver the phone even earlier.

For once, being 'first' actually matters

My fast ordering skills are more useful than I thought

My wife got her Z Flip 5 on the now-defunct Upgrade Program, but that system still processed this upgrade. A few years ago, I learned that if you know your upgrade number, you can access the order screen about twenty minutes before the new products go live on the site. So, before the hosts of Unpacked had even started talking about the latest phones, I'd completed my pre-order.

Just before 6 p.m. (BST), I got the above email from Samsung claiming that I was one of the first 100 people to order one of the new phones, entitling me to early delivery and entering me into a competition to go to the Olympics. Wanting to be careful, I screenshotted the email and hopped onto a live chat with Samsung support, who confirmed the email was legit.

So, those among the first 100 pre-orders should get this email and agree to receive our orders this Friday, July 12. It's unclear if this promotion is limited just to the UK or if other regions will offer the same. Regardless, if you pre-ordered, check your email for a pleasant surprise, and if you do get this email, you can rest assured that it's legit.

If you're still deciding whether to order the new foldables from Samsung, you can check out all the best deals available here.