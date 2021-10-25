As we draw closer to the end of another month, Samsung is once again releasing its next Android security patch just a little bit early. The company is kicking off November patch distribution with the international Galaxy S21 series, starting in Germany.

We technically saw the November patch a few days ago, as that's what One UI 4 beta 3 is based on, but betas don't really count. The update was spotted by Reddit user u/iamnotkurtcobain and doesn't appear to include anything other than the usual security and bug fixes.

Strangely absent is the improved pet portrait mode that hit the Z Fold3 in the October patch and appeared on the S21 series running the latest beta. This could indicate that One UI 3.1.1 and above is required for the feature to work, leaving everything except foldables waiting until Android 12 to try it out. The November 2021 patch has only been spotted for S21 users in Germany so far, but it shouldn't be long before other devices and regions get a piece of the action. We'll be keeping this article updated as that happens.

Galaxy S21 series

What is Roborock, and why haven't you bought one of its vacuums yet? (Q&A) This article is sponsored by Roborock

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email