Ever since ChatGPT became publicly available, it seems like every tech company wants in on the AI race. After Google revealed numerous updates on its AI front at last week's I/O, Samsung could be the next corporation to start developing its own generative AI, though it won't be what you think.

To help with its generative AI ambitions, Samsung is allegedly partnering with South Korean company Naver to develop a platform similar to ChatGPT and Google Bard — but only for its employees, according to SamMobile. Samsung is leaning on an in-house AI solution after engineers accidentally leaked confidential company information to ChatGPT in an attempt to verify source code. Because this happened in three different instances, Samsung barred its employees from using the platform.

Given how useful AI can be to people, Samsung still believes its employees can benefit from it, but in order to avoid leaks, creating its own platform with Naver seemed like its best bet. It's unclear how powerful this new tool will be as of now, but Samsung can keep its scope of features more narrowly focused than a widely used platform like ChatGPT. The tool will be exclusive to Samsung's Device Solutions Division at launch, but could expand to other divisions within the company.

Beyond AI, Samsung could have a promising summer with its Unpacked Event set to happen earlier than it has in the past. While the company isn't expected to showcase the next Galaxy S series lineup until 2024, we might get to see the latest iterations of its foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, as well as the next generation of smartwatches.

Those interested in picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be a bit disappointed to find out that the new version of the device might not stray too far from its predecessor's design choices, but it'll still boast some upgrades.