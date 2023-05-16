Whether you're a casual or a serious competitor, there's no denying that the type of monitor you use makes a big difference in how you game. Both graphical fidelity and responsiveness are impacted by the display you choose, and without a decent gaming monitor at your desk, you'll be dealing with a sub-par gaming experience on more levels than you think.

Gaming monitors offer an enhanced display specially designed for the best gaming experience, with features like variable refresh rate (VRR), HDR support, and WQHD and UHD resolutions to take your immersion to the next level. Screen clarity, color depth, and response times are unmatched in comparison to a standard monitor, providing a smoother gaming experience that doesn't just look better — it can actually help you up your game.

Plus, if you're using a monitor that doesn't have G-Sync or FreeSync, then you're at a serious disadvantage when it comes to competitive play. FHD displays that run at 60Hz will suffice when it comes to graphic fidelity, but there's nothing quite like playing some of the best games on a 144Hz or 240hz gaming monitor.

However, gaming monitors can be a bit more expensive over standard monitors. With the upgrade to OLED and QLED displays, improved response times, and integration of VRR tech, the price of a good gaming monitor can go up as fast as the refresh rates do. All of which are important, whether you're cloud gaming or running your favorite title straight off the hard drive.

If you're unfamiliar with Samsung's displays, they aren't just known for making some best Android phones on the market — their monitors are some of the best available, with a wide range of options available.

Thankfully, Amazon has some great deals that can save you up to $250 on some of Samsung's best gaming monitors.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-inch WQHD 240Hz OLED gaming monitor

Often topping some of the best gaming monitor lists out there, the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series is a true sight to behold. This gaming monitor not only provides a better field of view thanks to its curved design, it also comes loaded with some serious tech to make the most out of your gaming sessions.

On top of capping out at an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate, its 1ms response time along with support for both G-Synch and FreeSync Premium Pro make even the most demanding games feel buttery smooth.

It also supports HDR 600, amping up the picture clarity and color depth to a whole new level for a truly immersive gaming experience. A noticeable upgrade thanks to the QLED display, which offers a huge boost to color accuracy that takes full advantage of the added HDR support.

Usually clocking in at an $800 price tag, Amazon has this premium gaming monitor over 30% off right now. Bringing it down to $550, this is by far the best gaming monitor you can go with for the money.

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor $550 $800 Save $250 One of the best gaming monitors available, the Samsung Odyssey G7 features a lightning fast 1ms response time with support for up to 240Hz refresh rates. The QLED display offers crystal clear picture quality and color depth at WQHD resolution, and supports both G-Sync and FreeSync VRR technology for ultra smooth gaming. For $550, there is no equal to the value this display offers. $550 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G52A 32-inch WQHD 165Hz IPS gaming monitor

The beauty of Samsung's Odyssey G52A IPS gaming monitor is that it features much of what the G7 has to offer at a more attainable price point. You are making some sacrifices in terms of image quality, but depending on your budget they won't be as noticeable as you think they will.

It features both G-Sync and FreeSync support, as well as an ultra-fast 1ms response time, but there's a bit of a downgrade to IPS display technology that caps out at a 165Hz refresh rate and supports HDR 400. However, a bump up to a 21:9 aspect ratio offers a larger 178° viewing angle for those who prefer widescreen gaming.

Games will still look fantastic, and the gameplay experience is both smooth and responsive, but the IPS panel won't offer the color accuracy and depth that the G7's QLED display does.

That said, for the discounted price of $370, the Odyssey G52A is a killer gaming monitor that'll breathe new life into your sessions if you're hoping to get the best gaming experience possible on a budget.

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey G52A 32-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor $370 $530 Save $160 The Samsung Odyssey G52A offers an incredible gaming experience, with a 32-inch IPS panel display that supports 165Hz refresh rates, a 1ms response time, and an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. Along with HDR 400 and both G-Synch and FreeSync Premium Pro support, the G52A offers smooth high-end performance gaming for those on a tighter budget. $370 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G4 25-inch FHD 240Hz IPS gaming monitor

If you don't mind sticking with FHD resolutions, the Odyssey G4 may just be the pick for you. A solid gaming monitor built for basic high-performance gaming, it offers a good balance between premium features and value for the price.

This display features G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support, along with a 1ms response time and a super-high 240Hz refresh rate for fast and responsive gaming. Along with HDR10 support and an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, you get the best of both worlds thanks to great image quality and super smooth action.

Its 25-inch flat screen IPS panel offers a great level of detail and clarity, and thanks to the wider aspect ratio, still has a decent viewing angle. However, the absence of the curved display makes it more ideal for smaller desktop setups.

For just $250 though, there's no denying that the Odyssey G4 is a stellar gaming monitor for the price. The value is hard to beat, and at $100 off it outshines the competition with flying colors.

Source: Samsung SAMSUNG Odyssey G4 Series 25-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor $250 $350 Save $100 The Samsung Odyssey G4 series offers the best of both worlds: a solid gaming experience at a budget-friendly price tag. Featuring G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support, along with a 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate, this IPS Panel display delivers super smooth gaming without sacrificing too much on fidelity. $250 at Amazon

If you're hoping to upgrade that gaming desktop to a high-performance setup, then a new monitor is a must-have to complete the build. Add-ons like a good mechanical keyboard are important to your gameplay, but a new display will make a world of difference.

Samsung's line of Odyssey gaming monitors offer some of the best choices for high-performance gaming, and thanks to some decent deals at Amazon, they're now much more attainable for those looking to stick to a budget. While we'd highly recommend grabbing the Odyssey G7 if you've got the cash, you won't go wrong with any of the options on this list for the price.