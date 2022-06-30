Samsung has been talking about its smart TV Gaming Hub since CES, with things ramping up over the last few months, like Microsoft announcing its TV app for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. More or less, Samsung has been working behind the scenes to secure cooperation from all of the big game streaming services out there, and it's just about done it. Today marks the official launch of the Samsung Gaming Hub, complete with access to Stadia, GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Utomik. The only odd man out is Amazon's Luna, but it is coming soon. There is one caveat. You'll need a 2022 Samsung TV to gain access to the Gaming Hub, such as the Neo QLED 4K.

Samsung has already stipulated that bluetooth headsets and controllers will work with its Gaming Hub. AI upscaling is included (for both 4K and 8K resolutions). In order to accomplish this, Samsung has added new tech to its latest line of TVs, and so supported models offer faster decoding and optimized buffer control technology, which of course, is helpful when streaming video games over the internet. This is why there are only a handful of supported models, as the tech is new, so if you happen to own a 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, or any QLEDs or 2022 Smart Monitor Series devices, you can take Samsung's new Gaming Hub for a spin starting today.

Along with access to all of the best game streaming services out there, YouTube and Spotify have also made the cut for Samsung's Gaming Hub, which means you can jump into the hub to watch all the cat videos you require or hop on over to Spotify to stream some tunes before you move on to your next game stream.

It's evident that game streaming is something many want to go mainstream, and Samsung is clearly on board, offering a handful of screens that support the most popular services out there. One day in the future, we won't own gaming consoles; we'll just fire up our TV or PC monitor and jump into a stream. While that's a scary future where consumers will own even less than they do now, it's clearly one many companies are pushing towards, and today is only the beginning. Still, the convenience factor of streaming is hard to ignore, especially when you can jump from Stadia to Xbox Cloud Gaming to GeForce NOW without missing a beat.