The company has already launched cloud gaming apps on Samsung TVs and may be looking to tap into game-install ad revenue.

The new offering would not directly compete with services like Amazon Luna or Xbox Cloud as it focuses on mobile gaming, potentially boosting Samsung's chances of success.

Mobile gaming has come a long way since its humble beginnings. Phones are now being designed with games in mind, creating devices that boast a longer battery life, more powerful GPUs, and gaming modes to cater to this audience. As it potentially looks to capitalize on the opportunity to resonate with mobile gamers, Samsung might announce a cloud game streaming service as early as this week.

According to a report from Korea Economic Daily, the company will launch a beta version of its new cloud game streaming service at the Samsung Developer Conference on October 5. However, some people are already reporting that they have access to the beta service. Rumor is that those who have Game Launcher on their Samsung Galaxy phone will be able to use the service directly within the app. However, the company is supposedly steering clear of transforming Game Launcher into a subscription-based service. Instead, it’s expected to position it as an ad-supported service. It’s also worth noting that Game Launcher has been exclusive to mobile devices, which is what is leading many to believe the service will be for the Galaxy line of phones.

Samsung has already ventured into the cloud gaming industry, notably launching these types of gaming apps on Samsung TVs. At Gamescom 2023, the company confirmed that its cloud gaming apps would be arriving on 2020 television models. Samsung TVs that are from 2022 and newer already have Gaming Hub, which allows you to stream games directly onto the device without a console or streaming stick. While the 2020 models won’t be getting any bonus features, they’ll still receive access to cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Samsung’s growing investment in the gaming sector is likely raising some eyebrows. SamMobile speculates that the company could be looking to tap into game-install ad revenue. This may be because enhanced privacy has hindered game ad performance. That being said, one thing is for certain — this new offering would not be in direct competition with Amazon Luna, Microsoft Xbox Cloud, and similar services, as it seems to be focused on mobile. This could ultimately boost Samsung’s chances of finding success with the endeavor. However, much of that will still be reliant on just how eager Galaxy owners are to burn their phone battery on gaming.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to take the wraps off its new FE, or Fan Edition, line of devices on October 4, in a move that would pit it against Google's hardware unveiling taking place on the same day. As the Galaxy lineup continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see if Samsung takes this cloud gaming service — and its users — into account when considering new features.