Despite shrinking sales of its foldables and the lack of innovation in its most recent products, Samsung will still stick with what's not working. A new report highlights that the brand will most likely not make any significant changes to its foldable phones in 2025, instead reserving big innovations for the following year.

The news comes from The Elek, who, in an interview with FastPrint, a circuit board manufacturer, spoke about the current and future situation involving Samsung (via 9to5Google). And while it's not news that's coming directly from Samsung, it is still interesting to see industry insiders talking about how the brand will reportedly move over the next couple of years.

Sadly, none of this is surprising

Those that were hoping for huge changes when it comes to Samsung's foldables will be disappointed as it appears more likely that the company will not offer anything truly innovative in 2025. We previously reported that Samsung was scaling back its efforts with foldables due to weaker sales when compared to its current flagship products.

And while this issue may seem like a Samsung problem, it's actually more universal, as other brands will apparently be scaling back their foldable efforts as well. For the most part, this is nothing new, and has been a prominent trend before even heading into 2025, with thoughts that the industry is waiting on Apple to make a transition to foldable devices.

Again, it's unclear whether this is going to happen, but at the very least it seems that Samsung will not deliver anything surprising this year. Despite that, its Galaxy S25 series will launch fairly soon, with new models set to make their debut in January. The new Galaxy S25 series will utilize the best from Qualcomm with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and we could see some more AI features make an appearance.

Last year's Circle to Search was a huge feature that really changed the way people could look things up, so hopefully Samsung has something equally clever up their sleeves for 2025. Of course, those still looking out for Samsung's folding phones will have to wait for summer to see if all of this recent news really pans out. And if it is accurate, that means that you won't be seeing anything truly new until 2026.

While disappointing, one has to wonder whether this was something planned, as the brand hasn't brought many meaningful changes to its foldables for quite some time. And despite the brand admitting that it hasn't been innovating like it should, this could all be just part of one big plan, especially since there really hasn't been much reason to up the ante in the US.