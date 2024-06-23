Before we slip into something comfy for Hot Phone Summer, on this Android Police podcast, we rinse ourselves with some rumor upkeep on the Pixel 10 (of all things), the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, and even this year's Moto Razr. We engage in a sort of food fight with the Emoji Kitchen as our battleground and generative AI as the weapons. And we talk about legislatures moving to ban kids from using smartphones in school. There's also a little "State of the Show" address at the end, if you're interested in the meta.
04:57 | The Fun Stuff
- Google wants to help you cool down your overheating Pixel
- Google's Pixel 10 processor will follow in the iPhone's footsteps in one important way
- Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 dummies reveal persistent crease woes
- Leak confirms Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will adopt an AirPods Pro-like design
- Google's answer to Apple's Genmoji spotted in development for the Pixel 9
- Leak details Motorola's Razr+ 2024 will pack some big upgrades
34:23 | The Head Scratchers
- New York passes law aimed at protecting kids and teens from doomscrolling
- California’s governor is trying to crack down on smartphones in schools - The Verge
- US surgeon general wants tobacco-like warning labels on social media - The Verge
- Forbes letter threatens legal action against Perplexity AI over copyright
- Perplexity Is a Bullshit Machine | WIRED
- US sues Adobe after it 'trapped customers' with misleading Photoshop plans
57:11 | Thoughts?
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com