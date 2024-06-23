Before we slip into something comfy for Hot Phone Summer, on this Android Police podcast, we rinse ourselves with some rumor upkeep on the Pixel 10 (of all things), the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, and even this year's Moto Razr. We engage in a sort of food fight with the Emoji Kitchen as our battleground and generative AI as the weapons. And we talk about legislatures moving to ban kids from using smartphones in school. There's also a little "State of the Show" address at the end, if you're interested in the meta.

04:57 | The Fun Stuff

34:23 | The Head Scratchers

57:11 | Thoughts?

