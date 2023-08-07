Samsung recently announced a bunch of new gear, including two foldable phones and two smartwatches, and spoiler alert, we love 'em. We scored the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at an 8 of 10 in our review, noting it is still the best foldable option for power users in the US, and we think the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers the best Wear OS experience to date. The only issue we have with these products is that they can get really expensive — particularly the Z Fold 5, which is Samsung's priciest smartphone. But today, we have some stackable promotions to share with you that help make these devices significantly more affordable.

For starters, there's our $50 discount, which comes off the Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 instantly, just for using our links. There's also a $50 instant Samsung credit through our unique links that you can use on cases and accessories. Next, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credit for your old smartphone. (Well, up to $900 towards the Flip 5, but close enough.) Obviously, this depends on the handset and its condition, and the highest amounts are reserved for only the latest devices, but this makes upgrading from last year's models quite a bit cheaper.

Then there is the free storage upgrade, which Samsung is offering for preorders only, that lets you upgrade from 256GB to 512GB free of charge for both the new phones and tablets. Finally, there is the education discount. If you are a student, teacher, or faculty member, you should qualify for an additional 10-15% off, depending on the product. Let's break down these deals per device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

As mentioned, the Fold 5 is expensive, with a starting price of $1800 for the base 256GB model (again if you preorder, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for free). Then we subtract whatever your trade-in is worth — if you have an iPhone 13 or 14 Pro Max, an S22 or S23 Ultra, or a Fold 4, Samsung will give you $1,000. From the Z Flip 4 down to the S21 Ultra, you get $800, and so on.

Let's say you get max credit, meaning we can subtract $1,000 from the price, bringing you down to $800. Then we take 15% off for the education discount, which is another $120 off, bringing you down to $680. And finally, our $50 instant rebate, which you should see at checkout, knocks you all the way down to $630. Not bad for a nearly $2,000 folding flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

For the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung does the math a little differently because they can't just give you a free phone. That means that trade-in credits max out at $900 instead of $1,000, and your education discount is capped as well. The trade-in value ranges are mostly the same as we listed for the Z Fold 5 above — if your phone is a flagship that came out within the last year, you'll likely get the max $900, two years $800, and so on.

The good news is the minimum trade-in credit is $200, so as long as your phone is in good working condition, you should qualify for at least that amount. If you qualify for max credit, that's $900 off, bringing your total to $100. Then we take your 10% off for your education discount, that's another $10, and, finally, our $50 instant discount brings you all the way down to $40. $40 to upgrade from last year's model to this year's model (and, again, the free upgrade to 512GB)? Seems like a good deal to us.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Watch 6 deals are a little more straightforward. If you don't have a watch to trade in, you can get $45 off with the education discount. That brings you down to $255, and Samsung is also throwing in a free fabric watch band for preorders. If you do have a watch or wearable to trade in, Samsung will give you a minimum of $50 credit as long as it's in decent condition. The max amount is $200, provided you have a late-model Galaxy or Apple Watch.

That brings your total down to $100, and then you take your 15% education discount off for a final price of $85 before taxes. There's no $50 instant discount here, but you can still sweeten the pot just by using our link with a $50 Samsung credit that can be used towards accessories at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Yes, we also have deals for Samsung's new tablets, too. Samsung is once again offering a free storage upgrade, bumping preorders from the 8GB + 128GB model to the 12GB + 256GB model for free. The minimum trade-in credit appears to be $75, and the max is $650, which is reserved only for the late model 12.9" iPad Pro and the S8 Ultra. So your starting price is $800, and if you get a max trade-in, you drop to $150. Then you add in your 15% education discount, which takes you down to $128.

There's no additional $50 off here — but you do get $50 in Samsung instant credit — you can sweeten the pot with some great discounts on accessories — including the Watch 6 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — as you check out.

That should about cover everything. It's worth reiterating that the free storage upgrades are only available for preorders, which end this week, and we're not sure how long these enhanced trade-in credits and rebates will be around for either. So, if you're planning on grabbing any of the above gadgets, the time to act is now.