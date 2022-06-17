The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is likely just a couple of months away, and it's expected to be one of the best foldable phones you can buy this year. That's mainly because foldable phones are hard to buy with very few manufacturers making them, and many of the most exciting options are limited to specific markets such as Asia or Europe. That said, Samsung has paved the way for foldable phones over the last few years, and we expect big things from the fourth iteration of its most expensive and luxurious handset.

It's rumored this will be revealed alongside the heavily rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and it may also land alongside the Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch. Leaks and rumors give us a clear picture of what to expect from Samsung, and we'll be running through everything you need to know in this article. Take all this information with a pinch of salt as it isn't guaranteed to be accurate. We won't know the full details about this handset until at least August this year, when the next Samsung Unpacked event should occur. In the meantime, there is lots of information to dig through and help us build a picture of the upcoming handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Hardware

Expect a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold3 with a book-like appearance that features an outer screen for when you don't want to unfold your phone, but the larger screen is inside the phone, so you'll get a more extensive option when you do unfold. This is the design we've seen on all Samsung's Z Fold products, and it doesn't look likely to change for the next gen. There will be differences, but the leaks suggest they're minor such as a tweaked aspect ratio.

This phone has leaked a lot, but there are very few photos of the device itself. One report from OnLeaks and SmartPrix gave us some renders of the upcoming phone, and they look largely similar to what we've seen before from Samsung's foldable phones.

The most significant leak when it comes to hardware was from IceUniverse in May, who claimed to know the specs and has a strong history of getting Samsung leaks right. This leak included a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside screen. The outside screen will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. That seems to be identical to the Z Fold3 for both screens, but other leaks suggest there will be some screen tweaks that these specs don't initially reveal.

We don't yet know the aspect ratio of these screens, but one case leak does suggest that it'll be more expansive than previous iterations. According to cases spotted by Ice Universe, the Z Fold4 will be at least a touch wider than previously.

Don't expect a fully crease-less screen as we saw on the Oppo Find N foldable, but leaks say that Samsung has improved that issue on both the Z Fold4 and the Z Flip4. That should hopefully mean it's better looking at content that runs down the middle of the display. Inside, you should find the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that we've yet to see on any new smartphone. This is the company's latest and most powerful chipset, so you should expect flagship performance from this new foldable.

According to many leaks, the phone will feature 12GB of RAM as standard so look forward a powerful handset. Depending on which model you buy, you'll likely get 256GB or 512GB of storage. One leak has said there will also be a 1TB version of the phone available, but we can probably anticipate a very high price for that phone variant. As with recent Samsung flagships, you shouldn't expect microSD support on the Z Fold4.

Moving on to the camera, the leaks suggest you'll get three shooters on the rear of the phone. According to the big IceUniverse leak, those will be a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto 3x zoom camera. That's not as powerful as what you'd get on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so don't expect this to be able to compete with Samsung's actual flagship phone from 2022. This also matches with various other leaks we've heard over the last few months.

Those aren't the only cameras, though, as Samsung has included one on the front screen in the past, and we're expecting the same 10MP shooter here. On the inside display, you should find another under-display camera in the form of a 4MP shooter. The Z Fold3 had very similar technology, and it wasn't fantastic, so the camera should only be suitable for the odd video call on this handset.

Early reports around the Z Fold4 suggested the phone would feature an S Pen slot, allowing you to insert the stylus into the smartphone when you're not using it. The Z Fold3 was the company's first foldable to support a stylus, but you can't insert the pen into the phone itself. Recent reports suggest the S Pen slot won't be happening on the Z Fold4 as the design doesn't seem to have enough space.

Some leaks have claimed the Z Fold4 will feature the same 4,400mAh battery that we saw on the last-gen device, which may be a disappointment if you were hoping for better battery life. We also expect a 25W fast-charging technology here. That's okay, but it isn't the best on the market now. Previous Z Fold phones have also featured wireless charging, but we've yet to hear whether that's returning.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Software

Expect the latest version of Samsung's own One UI Android skin on the Z Fold4. The handset should launch with One UI 4.1.1, which is based on Android 12L software and was revealed in early June. We don't yet know how Samsung's software will remarkably differ from Android 12L, but this is the latest Android version tweaked explicitly for tablets and foldable phones.

One tweak we expect on the Z Fold4, and the Z Flip4, is a new multitasking feature that makes it easier to start your apps running in split-screen mode. According to IceUniverse, the new feature will allow you to "swipe for split-screen." That's all we've heard so far, but it sounds like this will be a priority of the software on the Z Fold4 series.

After the release of Android 13 later in 2022, we'd expect Samsung to be pretty swift at upgrading this handset to the latest software. It may take a couple of months, though. It took around three months or so for the Android 12 update to land on the Z Fold3, so we're expecting a similar wait to this.

We don't yet know about software support, but Samsung has been excellent recently, and we'd anticipate a good long life for the Z Fold4. Samsung's Galaxy S22 series from early 2022 is confirmed to be getting four OS updates taking it through to Android 16. We'd expect this foldable to get the same support and the company's five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Availability & price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will almost certainly be released by the end of 2022, and most rumors point to it arriving sooner rather than later. We believe it'll arrive at an Unpacked event in August this year, as that matches what the company has done for the last two years. In 2021, the company dropped its Galaxy Note line and used its second Unpacked event of the year to specifically talk through its Galaxy Z Fold series and other products. It looks likely it'll follow that same pattern this year.

One leaker, Jon Prosser, has information that the launch event is scheduled for August 10, 2022. Prosser's information has been hit-and-miss in the past, but this matches what we'd expect. The last two years of events took place on August 5 and August 11, so these dates would match. The leaker's information also says we should expect the phones to go on sale in the US on August 26. If this is accurate, pre-orders are set for the August 10 date.

Little is known about the price of the Z Fold4, but if you're keen to buy one, we will encourage you to start saving now. The Z Fold3 cost $1,799 at launch for the 256GB model and jumped to $1,899 for the 512GB. If there is a 1TB model, like some rumors suggested, we'd expect that to edge very close to the $2,000 mark. There may be some variation on the price for 2022's foldable but it should be on a similar level for the Z Fold4.