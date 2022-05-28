Not quite Oppo Find N, but still better than what we already have

New members to Samsung's foldable family are getting closer to launch every day. The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are in the works right now, and they're shaping up to be among Samsung's best smartphones to date. The Z Fold4 will be the bigger (and higher-end) of the two, and right now, it's engulfed in rumors and leaks. One aspect that's been coming up constantly is its screen size; those hoping for a change in that regard will be glad to know that more evidence is supporting that change.

Some images posted by tipster Ice universe (via SamMobile) allegedly show clear cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4. And while at a first glance it might not be immediately noticeable, we can see that the phone is actually a tad bit wider than a Z Fold3 (the tweet includes a picture of a Z Fold3 case, for context).

These types of case leaks are hardly conclusive evidence on their own, but it's also not the first time we're hearing this. The phone was previously rumored to ship with a 23:9 external display instead of a thinner 24.5:9 one, as well as a 6:5 aspect ratio in its internal screen instead of a 5:4 one. The fact that it's a tad bit wider might make it easier to use from its external display when folded and, if screen size lengths remain the same, you're also getting extra real estate on both the external and internal displays.

It's not quite reaching the levels of the Oppo Find N — we actually praised that one because we really liked its form factor, so it's a shame. Still, that phone showed that going wider is better, and this is at least a step in the right direction.

If this is looking like your kind of phone, an announcement may come any day within the next few months, so stay tuned.

