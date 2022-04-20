Considering how large the inner display is on the Galaxy Z Fold series, it seems like an ideal pair for the S Pen. Samsung seems well aware of this — it added stylus support to last year's revision, and recent rumors had the Z Fold4 pegged to support a built-in slot to prevent users from losing it. These slots come at a cost, however, demanding significant space and effectively fattening up the device, and as such, a new report suggests the dream of a space for your S Pen may be coming to an end.

Well-known leaker Ice Universe tweeted that the Galaxy Z Fold4 will be "a little smaller and thinner" than its predecessor. This sleek new body seems to come at the cost of an included S Pen slot, with the same tweet confirming the upcoming foldable smartphone will once again leave the stylus as an external accessory.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is already a beefy device, just small enough to qualify as a pocketable device. Adding a slot would've only increased its size and, therefore, its heft as well, while also likely reducing the size of its battery. Considering the battery has a rated capacity of 4,400 mAh, which is not nearly enough to power the 7.6-inch display for long, the compromise simply isn't worth it.

It remains to be seen if Samsung plans to sell its next flagship foldable bundled with an S Pen right in the box, even without the built-in slot. With a few months to go until an expected launch, we have plenty of time for more leaks.

