Compared to traditional smartphones, foldables inherently demand a little more storage space. Their large displays are perfect for streaming movies on Netflix, throwing together a spreadsheet before a big meeting, and installing all sorts of games that might not look great on a smaller screen. Unfortunately, all that content can take a big chunk out of your foldable's storage quota — a problem Samsung intends to solve with its next entry in the Galaxy Z-series.

No, the company isn't planning a return to microSD cards — that would just be too damn convenient. Instead, Samsung is taking a page out of its Galaxy S22 Ultra playbook, offering the Galaxy Z Fold4 with up to 1TB of storage. This latest rumor comes to us from SamMobile, reporting that the next tablet-sized foldable will offer double the storage as the Galaxy Z Fold3 did last year, a major upgrade for anyone looking to make their phone into the primary device in their lives.

Samsung removed the microSD card from its foldables with the 2021 models, and we aren't expecting to see it return to the Z-series any time soon. That makes this extra storage more crucial than ever, especially if you're loading up on all the apps, games, and movies you can find.

Of course, storage doesn't come cheap. If historical pricing trends hold true, you can probably expect the 1TB-equipped Z Fold4 to be the most expensive variant yet. Last year's 512GB configuration of the Z Fold3 clocked in just shy of $1,900, so it's safe to say this particular model might dance right up to the $2,000 mark — $20 more than the price of the original Galaxy Fold from three years ago.

As we head into summer, we won't be waiting much longer to hear all about the company's next set of folding phones. Samsung usually holds an Unpacked event in early August, a date that — somewhat inexplicably — is just two months away now.