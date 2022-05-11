Samsung typically tends to announce its foldable phones in the second half of the year, and while the devices are still a few months away from launch, rumors have already detailed a fair bit about them. A new leak gives us our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold4 from all possible angles. If you were hoping the Korean company's upcoming foldable would come with some massive design changes, prepare to be disappointed.

The renders come courtesy of SmartPix and the ever-reliable OnLeaks, so there's little reason to doubt their authenticity. The leak suggests the Galaxy Z Fold4 will feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch folding display — the same size as the Z Fold3. A previous leak suggested the displays could be slightly smaller and wider this year, but this information and images suggest otherwise.

As for dimensions, the Fold4 will seemingly measure 155 x 130 x 7.1mm when folded and 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm when unfolded. The images suggest the Galaxy Z Fold4's design will be similar to its predecessor barring the rear camera setup. There's no camera island at the rear; instead, the triple-cameras protrude from the back panel, as seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There could be other minor design changes, but they are difficult to make out from the renders.

Sadly, the leak also suggests the rumors (and hopes) of Samsung adding a dedicated S Pen slot to the Z Fold4 are dead. The device should support the S Pen, just like its predecessor, but there may not be a place to insert the stylus. If you want a phone with a dedicated S Pen slot, and if these renders are accurate, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will remain your only choice. The Z Fold4 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade over last year's model, which might not be a bad thing, especially if it comes with a slightly lower price tag to match.

