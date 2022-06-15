The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is expected to launch later this year, but there have already been many talking points, courtesy of many leaks. A few weeks after the device’s specifications were first uncovered, it has now been put through its paces in a benchmark test.

A US version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 with model number SM-F936U was tested on Geekbench 5, per GSMArena. The device running Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip hit an impressive 1,351 single-core score and 3,808 for multiple cores. These are nowhere near the A15 Bionic toting Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max’s results, but they vastly improve over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip powering most of the current 2022 flagship devices.

For comparison, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the SD 8 Gen 1 hit around 1,240 and 3,392 single and multi-core scores. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy Z Fold3 managed around 921 and 2,968 single and multi-core results. The tested Z Fold4 was paired with 12GB of RAM, just like last year’s Z Fold3. There’s a chance Samsung could include a 16GB option in the lineup when it launches.

Recent leaks point to the device getting up to 512GB of storage. The display has also been a significant talking point, with leaks suggesting that we could see a wider aspect ratio, especially on the outer screen. Now, we know that the phone would get a 7.6-inch QXGA+ internal AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch external panel with HD+ resolution and similar smoothness. The one area that hasn’t been really promising is the battery department, where we’re expecting the same 4,400 mAh cell as the Z Fold3, with support for up to 25W charging.