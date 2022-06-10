Samsung's foldable devices are perfect for power users as their large displays are a boon when running multiple apps at once. The company has also integrated several features in One UI to enhance the multitasking experience further. A new rumor now suggests the Korean giant will make running apps in split-screen mode on its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 easier than ever.

Leaker @UniverseIce claims that Samsung's upcoming foldables will feature a "swipe for split screen" function. His tweet is light on details, but it points to the devices coming with a gesture that will open apps in split screen mode with a simple swipe. On the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, you need to use the Multi window tray or the Recents apps menu to open an app in split screen or windowed mode. A gesture will significantly speed up this process and make multitasking easier on Samsung's upcoming foldables.

Samsung won't be the first to add such a gesture to its devices. BBK-owned Oppo and Vivo offer a similar gesture on their devices to quickly open apps in split screen. On Oppo's foldable Find N, you need to swipe down on the unfolded screen using two fingers to trigger split screen mode. On its other devices, the same functionality is achieved with a three-finger swipe-up gesture. Similarly, a three-finger swipe-down gesture on Vivo phones enables split screen mode.

The gesture will presumably be a part of One UI 4.1.1, which is expected to debut on Samsung's 2022 foldable lineup. This leaves the door open for the feature to eventually make its way to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 via a software update.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are rumored to debut in August with improved cameras, a slimmer hinge design, more storage, and updated internals.