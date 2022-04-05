Foldable phones may well be what we all end up using in the future, and these days Samsung's currently leading the market with its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup. But while these flagships definitely have some "wow" factor with their unique foldable designs, they don't always measure up to their Galaxy S counterparts in all aspects — and that includes the imaging department. Now a new rumor looks at one possible upgrade that could be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold4's camera package.

Samsung plans to use a 10MP 3x telephoto camera on the ZFold 4 — the same sensor employed in the Galaxy S22 series — according to information received by GalaxyClub. This would be a significant step up from the Z Fold3's telephoto cam with its 2x optical zoom, even if at a lower resolution. The front cover display camera is expected to again be a 10MP shooter, likely the same unit from the S22 and S22+.

There's no word on the primary and ultra-wide cameras, but going by Samsung's track record, the Z Fold4 may end up with the 1/1.56" 50MP GN5 primary shooter from the non-Ultra Galaxy S22 phones. The 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor is expected to remain unchanged. In our Galaxy S22+ review, we found the camera setup competent, with low-light improvements being particularly noticeable.

This year, Samsung is expected to follow the same sort of strategy from its Galaxy S22 series with the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip lineup, and these new foldables being more of a refinement over last year's models than a complete overhaul. The Galaxy Z Fold4 could feature slightly smaller displays this time around but gain a dedicated S Pen slot. With a (hopefully) lower price tag, the company's foldable lineup could have another big year ahead of it.

