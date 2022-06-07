Samsung is gearing up to announce its 2022 foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 — in a couple months from now. However, that does not mean its current-gen lineup is any bad, with the Flip3 and Fold3 both being among the best Android phones on the market. If you have been looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon, but their steep prices have been holding you back, you should not miss out on what's been going on with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 on Amazon. The deal drops both devices to some of the lowest prices we have tracked so far.

As the more popular phone of the two (likely a function of its lower pricing and clamshell form factor), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 has been more stuck on or close to its MSRP of $1,000. The lowest Amazon will occasionally have it, including right now, is $849 — a savings of $150. You can get all four colors at that price, too.

The Galaxy Z Fold3, meanwhile, is currently available for its lowest price to-date of $1,300 — down $100 from recent pricing and way down from its MSRP of $1,800 for sure. The math there's pretty simple, don't you think? We just hope you like it in Phantom Green because Silver and Black will cost more.

Amazon is offering even bigger discounts on bundles of the foldable with Galaxy Buds2 earbuds and another one with an S Pen case. They are as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds bundle ($100 off) — $1,410 at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold3 and S Pen case bundle ($106 off) — $1,371 at Amazon

These deep cuts on Amazon definitely make the Galaxy Z Fold3 a lot more affordable and tempting to many and we expect these prices to at least hold or continue dropping, at least until when the Fold4 and Flip4 become available. Both models are unlocked for use on all U.S. networks.

Even with those new foldables around the corner, Samsung's current-gen ones are getting to be a bargain. It might be worth taking a swing right now.

