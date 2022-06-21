Tempted to jump on the foldable bandwagon, but the high price has been putting you off? Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 is among the best Android phones right now, and it also happens to be the best foldable on sale in the US. However, its steep $1,899 price tag puts it out of reach for many. Plus, with the Galaxy Z Fold4 around the corner, it is not exactly a wise decision to buy the last year's model. If you can look past this, Samsung has a fantastic deal that makes the device extremely affordable by offering up to $1,200 off and bundling a free Galaxy Watch4 as well.

Even if it has a cracked screen, Samsung will give you up to $1,200 off towards the Z Fold3 when you trade in your old phone. The only catch here is that the total $1,200 discount is only applicable on the Z Fold2. If you trade in any other device, your credit towards the new foldable will be lower. The price remains the same for all trade-ins, whether your device's screen is in good condition or it is cracked. Irrespective of this, you get the 40mm Galaxy Watch4 for free with your purchase.

Additionally, if you club a Galaxy Tab S8 with your order, you get 30% off the tablet's price. Samsung's online store offers 36-month financing with 0% interest, and there's also an option to pay in 4 bi-weekly installments. So, you don't have to pay for your purchase in one go.

Theoretically, if you have the Galaxy Z Fold2, you can get its successor for just $600. This is on top of the $250 Galaxy Watch4 you get for free. You also get four months of YouTube Premium and six months of SiriusXM subscription for free, which totals another $100 in savings. This offer is only applicable for new subscribers though.

Samsung's deal is a limited-time offer and unlikely to last long. If you have a device to trade in, the offer is much better than a recent Amazon sale that dropped the Galaxy Z Fold3 to its lowest price.

