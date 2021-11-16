This fixes the last beta's 60Hz cover display issue on the Z Fold3

Samsung may have rolled out its Android 12-based OneUI 4 update to the Galaxy S21 series earlier this week, but other phones from the company haven't had the pleasure just yet. Sadly, that includes the company's latest folding phones, which only have the new release in testing. Fortunately for Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 owners, OneUI 4 is creeping closer to release, and Samsung has just pushed out a new bug-fixing update for the OneUI beta on each.

The changelog for the update according to my own Z Fold3 is just below:

S/W Version - ZUKA Bugs that have been fixed - Fixed an issue where photos are not moved between folders in gallery. - Improved camera operation - Improved the operations of lockscreen such as pause, blur and etc - Fixed WIFI automatic connection error - Fixed errors that don't work at adaptive refresh 120Hz - Apply SW stabilization codes(Reboot, pause, and etc) - Improved the operations of screen and errors when switching between the cover screen and the main screen - Improved charging operations Known Issue - CAMERA > MORE > + > Add more than 2 modes in MORE and save > Camera app ends when moving by mode - If there is an error in the Samsung Health app operation, please update to the latest version of Galaxy Store.

Although Samsung didn't do the best job translating all these details, one change will be immediately noticeable: I can confirm that the Galazy Z Fold3's cover display, which was stuck at 60Hz on a prior release, can use its full 120Hz refresh rate again.

Screenshot of the changelog on my Z Fold3.

Other improvements include "improved charging operations" and fixes for Wi-Fi connections, the camera, and fewer problems switching between the cover display and interior screen. There are a couple known issues with the camera app and Samsung Health app — the latter might be fixed with an update via the Galaxy Store. The changelog for the Z Flip3 also notes a fix for overlapping text and widgets/GIFs breaking on its cover screen, plus less stuttering while using wireless PowerShare.

This is the second One UI 4 beta update for the Z Fold3 and Flip 3. It isn't a concrete indicator of anything, but for context, Samsung released four beta One UI 4 updates in total for the S21 series, so we might be around half of the way to a stable release for the Z Fold3 and Flip3. At the current cadence (one beta update every two weeks), that could mean an update before the end of the year, matching the leaked timeline. Whenever One UI 4 ultimately lands for Samsung's foldables, today's update brings us one step closer.

How to get Live Translate working on any Google Pixel phone The feature was previously exclusive to the Pixel 6

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email