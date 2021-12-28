Samsung has been extremely quick with its One UI 4 and Android 12 rollout. It was among the first smartphone manufacturers to release the latest version of Android to its 2021 flagships. Soon after, the company rolled out the update for its premium foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3. Now, before the end of the year, the Korean company has managed to release the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy Z Fold2 as well.

As SamMobile reports, the One UI 4 update is currently rolling out to Fold2 owners in Europe carrying the firmware version FULE. Its release comes just over a month after Samsung first launched the One UI 4 beta program for its 2020 foldable devices. Based on Android 12, One UI 4 will bring several new features to the Galaxy Z Fold2, including revamped system widgets, enhanced system apps and keyboard, privacy and security improvements, and a Material You-inspired theming engine. Make sure to check out our guide on the top One UI 4 features you need to try.

The firmware also contains the December security patch, meaning that Samsung has once again managed to bring a new security update to its devices ahead of Google. A wider rollout should follow later this week or at the beginning of 2022, though the release timeline will vary depending on your region and device status — unlocked or carrier-branded. For now, the Android 12 release is reportedly only live for the Galaxy Z Fold2, but the Z Flip2's update should not be far behind either.

The Z Fold2's Android 12 firmware is unlikely to have the same issues that plagued the Galaxy S21, Fold3, and Flip3 that bricked some phones and caused screen flickering. If stability is of prime importance, you should still wait a few days and install the update based on the feedback of other users. Nevertheless, this is a lovely belated Christmas gift from Samsung to Galaxy Z Fold2 owners, as it has managed to release the latest version of Android to its 2020's flagship foldable in record time.

