Key Takeaways The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may support the S Pen stylus, contrary to what rumors and leaks have suggested so far.

Samsung could implement a new method to enable S Pen support on the foldable due to thickness and cost constraints.

The device still won't feature a built-in slot for the S Pen, requiring users to purchase it separately, much like with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is expected to arrive soon in limited markets, serving as a thinner alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that debuted recently. Since the foldable first appeared in leaks some months ago, it's been consistently reported that the device won't support the S Pen stylus. This is unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which supports it, although the stylus is not bundled with the foldable. A new revelation suggests that these early reports about the Special Edition smartphone may not have been accurate.

As per Ice Universe on X/Twitter, who is a prominent source of smartphone leaks, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will support the S-Pen stylus. This doesn't mean the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will feature a built-in slot/holder for the S Pen. Instead, it will support the stylus that Samsung sells separately, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung will likely adopt a new method to make the S Pen work

While the leaker didn't go into further detail, a reply by another well-known source, DSCC's CEO Ross Young, suggests that Samsung will have to implement new measures to bundle S Pen support on the Z Fold Special Edition (via SamMobile). According to Young, the upcoming foldable won't feature a digitizer due to thickness and cost-related reasons, adding that Samsung will have to figure out "another way" to enable S Pen support.

It's up to anybody's guess what method Samsung will use to get the S Pen working on its Special Edition foldable. As SamMobile explains, the lack of a digitizer means the S Pen won't be able to use some of its more eye-catching features while interacting with the smartphone. This leaves us with the more basic passive stylus, which doesn't have built-in functionality and works with any capacitive touchscreen. But given the premium status of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it's unlikely that Samsung will take this route.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was rumored to break cover in October, but follow-up reports suggested that Samsung could unveil the new foldable by September instead. We've also learned that it will pack larger displays than the Z Fold 6 while featuring a larger 200MP primary camera on the back.

Meanwhile, among the foldable's highlights will be its reduced thickness, with reports saying it could be about 10mm thick when folded, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness. The biggest concern for foldable fans, however, is that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could be limited to China and South Korea when it breaks cover, thus limiting its reach significantly.